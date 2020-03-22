Angela Merkel goes into isolation

German chancellor enters self-isolation after receiving vaccine from doctor who tested positive for the coronavirus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel went into isolation Sunday after receiving a vaccination from a doctor who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Merkel was vaccinated by a pneumonia doctor who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday, and therefore placed herself in isolation in case too contracted the virus.

She received the news of the need for isolation just minutes after she concluded a press conference announcing the tightening of restrictions on German civilian.

The new directives, which will be in effect for the next two weeks, include a ban on meetings of more than two people and severe traffic restrictions outside the home.

"We are further reducing public life and social connection and ensuring that the measures protect more civilians. Every person must now plan their exits according to the instructions and obey them," Merkel clarified.

As part of the new restrictions, restaurants that were previously allowed to continue to host customers at a distance from each other will be closed to the public and can only deliver. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open and all other businesses will be closed.

In Germany, the number of people infected with the virus is close to 24,000 and more than 90 people have died after being infected with the virus.