FBI report details plans by neo-Nazis to infect Jews, cops

With the international community facing a pandemic that Prime Minister Netanyahu referred to as the "toughest epidemic since the Middle Ages" in a televised interview Sunday, an FBI report has detailed plans by neo-Nazis and other radical groups in the US to infect Jews and police officers with the virus.

A recently-obtained report confirmed what organizations monitoring hate groups in the US had suspected for weeks: neo-Nazis have told been encouraging one another to spread COVID-19 to Jews and police cops with the help of "bodily fluids and personal interactions."

The groups also called on members to target Jews "any place they may be congregated, to include markets, political offices, businesses and places of worship."

Police sources said extremist groups were likely to try and take advantage of a national emergency situation such as the current crisis to stage attacks against minorities and law enforcement with the understanding that the state of panic provides them increased chances of carrying a successful strike.