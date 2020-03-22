Chief Rabbi calls for fast day on Wednesday

Rabbi David Lau calls on Jews to fast or take it upon themselves not to speak on erev Rosh Chodesh Nissan in response to coronavirus.

Chief Rabbi David Lau called on Jews to observe a fast day day next week in response to the growing coronavirus epidemic.

"At this time, we must do something for ourselves. As believing Jews, we know that the hand of the Providence does and it comes to tell us something," Rabbi Lau said.

The Chief Rabbi advised: "On Wednesday this week, on the eve of the month of Nissan. According to Rabbi Yehoshua, in Nissan, the world was created, so that is the true eve of the new year, a day of prayer and supplication. I would ask that anyone who can take it upon themselves to fast, even for half a day, And whoever has difficulty fasting or a health issue should take upon themselves a time of silence."

"And the good G-d will listen to our prayers and obey and deliver from all harsh decrees, delivering in His many mercy His people Israel and all the people in need.