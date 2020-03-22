Police approve potential lockdown order

Walla! reported that Israeli Police Superintendent Motti Cohen approved the police department's order for a national operation calling for "special activities" and the enforcement of quarantine directives if the Knesset approves a complete lockdown order.

According to the announcement, the police are prepared for the continuation of the fight against the virus under complete lockdown measures.

It also states that in accordance with the ordinance, the main tasks of the Israel Police will be to carry out surveillance, prevention and enforcement of traffic restrictions, maintaining public order, handling response events and blocking transport when necessary.

These will completed be with the assistance of the IDF and the cooperation of local authorities and emergency and rescue organizations.

"The Israeli police are prepared for any task assigned to them by the authorities by virtue of its responsibility for public peace and security," said Cohen." This is a very complex situation and we will continue to act with professionally and responsibly, performing our mission and meet the challenges of the hour."

"The public expects us to be there for them, protect it, and provide the necessary assistance. I expect our society to continue practicing civil discipline, personal and mutual responsibility - only together, in a joint effort, will we be able to stem the spread of the virus."

General Closure - what it will look like:

Police stations around the country, with the help of dedicated reinforcements and the IDF, will be deployed around the country for the purpose of carrying out surveillance, prevention, and response missions, enforcing traffic restrictions.

In a general lockdown scenario, all public and police movement will be significantly restricted by a decentralized method of distributing power to localities and within localities, while segmenting into smaller area cells.

The police, assisted by dedicated reinforcements and the IDF, will operate extensively in small forces subdivided into quarters, and will carry out the aforementioned assignments within four types of patrols - routine, supervision and prevention, public order, and entry and exit in and out of cities and villages.

The Israeli police will be prepared to isolate communities and prevent traffic in defined areas while supervising and enforcing the Ministry of Health's orders on restriction of traffic in the public space, preventing access to mass gathering spots, responding to emergency scenarios, preventing violence and vandalism, conducting activities in public areas, and preventing property damage in industrial zones.

Units will be divided into small, specially assigned mission districts, and will maintain safe distance from one another.

There will be a widespread deployment of the traffic division, with emphasis on key transportation channels around open shopping centers, at friction points, on the outskirts of cities defined as "regionally isolated", with blockages for entrances on interurban roads.

Enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the powers given to the police in this scenario, and regulations and provisions of law.