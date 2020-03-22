Tags:Coronavirus, Bill Gates
Watch: Did Bill Gates predict the outbreak?
Back in 2015, Microsoft founder warned that the next big threat to the world would likely be a highly infectious virus rather than a war.
Bill Gates
Flash 90
