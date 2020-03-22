Israir to operate two flights to Italy

Israir to bring back Israelis from Italy in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Israir announced on Saturday night that it would operate two special rescue flights from Italy, one from Rome and the other from Milan, to bring back Israelis in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

As part of these flights, Israir will fly the employees of the Italian Embassy to Israel and at the same time Italian citizens who are currently in Israel and want to return to their country.

The airline said that flights from Italy require special preparation, which includes obtaining exceptional permits, and special protection including protective suits for crew members, special disinfection for planes returning to Israel, and advance distribution of water and sandwiches to the seats in order to reduce the staff’s contact with the passengers.

The flight from Tel Aviv to Rome will depart on Monday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. The flight from Rome to Tel Aviv will depart at 7:45 p.m. Italy time and is expected to land in Israel at midnight.

The flight from Tel Aviv to Milan will depart at 3:00 p.m. and will depart Milan at 7:05 p.m. Italy time. It is expected to land in Israel at midnight.

In addition, Israir will carry out on Sunday and Monday two rescue flights from Odessa, Zagreb, Bucharest and Kiev. So far, Israir has made over 12 rescue flights in recent days and has returned over 1,500 passengers to Israel.