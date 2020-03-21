Netanyahu says agreement reached with Blue and White

The PM said the Likud had agreed on a rotation gov't with Blue and White, Lapid stood in the way of signing.

Walla! reported that in an interview with Channel 12, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that all that was left was to sign an agreement that would lead to a unity government. According to him, it was concluded that "a year and a half equal government in rotation, me and then him (Benny Gantz - ed.)."

PM Netanyahu said on Saturday that an agreement has been reached between Likud and Blue and White regarding a unity government, but that a formal arrangement has yet to be signed. "An agreement has been reached with Blue and White. All details with the exception of the document's signing have been decided," Netanyahu said.

According to the Prime Minister, "As part of the [agreement] with Blue and White, I pledge to vacate my seat within a year and a half on September 21st." Netanyahu clarified that the arrangement between the parties would include "an agreement on the Ministry of Justice portfolio or the creation of an additional ministerial post to ensure that 'no one takes advantage of the situation.'"

"[It's] ready to be signed. What's standing in its way at the moment is [Blue and White's attempt] to take over the Knesset. This is a last call for unity."

The Prime Minister attacked Blue and White MK Yair Lapid, alleging Lapid was planning "to get hold of the Knesset Speaker position, then pass laws that would prevent me from running, and hold direct elections so that Benny Gantz will be able to get elected without [formidable] opposition."

Gantz responded that, "those who want unity do not provide ultimatums, do not use trendy leaks and certainly do not harm a democracy and [its] citizens and paralyze the Knesset."

Lapid claimed that Netanyahu has continually denied [preventing the democracy from functioning] after Netanyahu called him "crazy" during an interview. Lapid said that, "For five days there has been no democracy in Israel. In the midst of a national health crisis, the Prime Minister is lying on national television and constantly denying [accusations]."

"Unlike him, I will not descend to this level. Netanyahu's idle threats do not scare us, and [there is no agreement to speak of]. Next week we will elect a new Knesset Speaker and [have a minority government] lead the fight against the coronavirus for the benefit of Israeli citizens. That's the only thing that matters right now," added Lapid.

On Friday, Blue and White held a meeting to discuss the political situation and upcoming coalition negotiations. It was agreed that efforts to renew Knesset activity and replace the Speaker would continue.

In his remarks, Netanyahu revealed the Likud's proposal for a unity government with Blue and White. Last week, talks between the two parties were launched with the hopes of establishing a partial unity government, that is, with equal representation for both blocs, and progress was made on a number of issues. The Likud insisted that Blue and White cease their efforts to replace Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein but their negotiation partners refused to acquiesce to this demand.

According to the Likud proposal, a three-year government will be set up, with Netanyahu first to serve for a year and a half followed by Gantz. During Netanyahu's tenure, Gantz will initially serve as Foreign Minister, MK Gabi Ashkenazi as Defense Minister, with other ministerial posts split between the two parties.

There is, however, a substantial controversy over the Justice Ministry. While Blue and White want the post for themselves and not an MK from an outside party as agreed upon during negotiations between the parties following the December elections, the Likud refuses to give up the ministerial portfolio, attempting to circumvent the impasse with proposals such a minister agreed upon by both sides, appointing an additional Justice Minister or deputy minister with the right to veto. These have yet to receive a green light from Blue and White, however. Another point of contention is the Likud's demand that Gantz agree to the annexation and sovereignty of all Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.