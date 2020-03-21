After Israelis violate guidelines, PM Netanyahu to consider tightening lockdown

PM Netanyahu says supermarkets will remain open but must obey guidelines, holds discussion on whether tighter lockdown is necessary.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening will discuss tightening the lockdown in order to reduce the number of Israelis leaving their homes.

The discussion comes after many were seen violating Health Ministry requirements.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has decided that supermarkets will remain open at this point, but that the decision will be re-examined in another three days.

Any store which does not follow Health Ministry guidelines will be forced to close.

New guidelines from the Health Ministry limit the number of people waiting in line to four, and mandate two meters of space between each person.

Earlier on Saturday, Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov on Saturday warned Israelis to stop defying the lockdown orders, or stricter measures would need to be imposed.

He also warned that defying the lockdown would result in a "significant outbreak."

"I call on the public to stay home," he said. "Whoever has gone out, please go back home."