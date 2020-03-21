Jordan to impose curfew in bid to curb coronavirus

Jordan’s government to impose round-the-clock curfew as of Saturday morning and until further notice.

Jordan’s government announced on Friday that a round-the-clock curfew will be imposed as of Saturday morning and until further notice to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The exceptional measure, to be applied for an indefinite period, was taken after "citizens did not respect directives" calling on them not to leave their homes except for extreme emergencies, government spokesman Amjad Adayleh said on Friday, according to AFP.

Adayleh warned that lack of compliance with the curfew would result in "immediate imprisonment, which will not exceed one year."

"In view of the exceptional circumstances in the world and in our region and to avoid epidemics, a curfew will come into force from Saturday at 7:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) and until further notice in all regions of the kingdom," Adayleh, who is also the minister of state for media affairs, said at a news conference in the capital Amman.

All shops will be closed and authorities will announce on Tuesday the "specific times according to specific procedures" for the population to get supplies, he added.

"Unfortunately, in the past two days, citizens did not respect directives and have been out in the streets and markets. This poses a great danger to their health and safety," he continued.

Jordanian authorities have banned travel between provinces and sealed off the capital as well as suspending public transport and flights. Only bakeries and pharmacies have remained open.

The kingdom has reported 69 cases of COVID-19 disease, with no deaths so far, according to AFP.

The hardest hit country in the Middle East from the virus has been Iran. As of Thursday, 1,284 people had died in the Islamic Republic from COVID-19, including 12 Iranian politicians and officials, both sitting and former.

