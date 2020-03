What can be done to promote aliyah despite the ‘discouraging’ pandemic of coronavirus?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, suggests that it is indeed far from being too late to make aliyah (immigrate to Israel).

The gates have not closed; however, there may come a time when it will be too late.

No one knows for sure what and when that time will be. The TIME IS NOW; that is what we know for now. The coronavirus is not necessarily the reason to stem or cancel aliyah.