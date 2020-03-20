Poll: Likud - 40, Blue and White - 30

A new poll by Direct Polls showed that if elections were held today, the Likud would be the largest party in the Knesset, winning 40 seats.

MK Benny Gantz's Blue and White party would gain 30 seats, the poll showed. The Joint Arab List would remain stable at 15 seats.

The Sephardic-haredi Shas party would win nine Knesset seats, and three parties would win seven seats each: Yamina, Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ, and Yisrael Beytenu.

The Labor-Meretz list would receive six Knesset seats.

MK Orly Levi-Abekasis' Gesher party would fail to pass the electoral threshold, with just 0.41% of the vote, as would the Otzma Yehudit party, with 0.3% of the vote.

Divided into blocs, the new poll gives the right-wing bloc 62 Knesset seats, and the center-left bloc including Yisrael Beytenu and he Joint Arab List 58 Knesset seats.

The poll was conducted by Shlomo Filber and Tzuriel Sharon, via digital means on the afternoon of March 19, 2020. It included 602 respondents from the adult population in Israel, and has a 95% accuracy and a 4.2% error margin.