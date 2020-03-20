'Gantz will go with Netanyahu? Political bankruptcy'

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak on Thursday blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in light of the controversy surrounding the functioning of the Knesset Arrangements Committee.

"What is the reason for the violent attack on democracy? The only reason is that he (Netanyahu) does not want committees to be formed that would begin to monitor the government and enact the law that a Prime Minister cannot form a government when there are indictments against him," Barak said in an interview with Channel 12 News.

"In the last 24 hours, there has been a civil disobedience and I urge the citizens of the country to hang black flags and take part in order to stop the destruction of democracy from the inside. But that rebellion was stopped today with police harassment, which comes as a result of kowtowing to the government. It has no legal basis."

Benny Gantz, opined Barak, should not establish a unity government with Netanyahu. "What needs to be done is that Gantz was elected to form the government. If possible with the Likud, if possible without the Likud, and it would be hallucinatory to see a person being elected and given a majority only to set up a government led by his opponent, and I do not want to mention what [Netanyahu] has been trying to do to Gantz in recent months. It would be an unjustifiable delusion if Gantz goes to a government with Bibi - it's political bankruptcy...we don’t need more than the three times that Gantz [has already] won. Today Gantz understands what he needs to do, and of course as soon as there is no Netanyahu - the Likud can join [a government]."

At the same time, Barak complimented Netanyahu on his handling of the coronavirus crisis. "I tell you - the Prime Minister is acting with discretion, and it is good that he is taking a hard line, even though his displays on hand washing are not serious and look childish.”