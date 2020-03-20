Biblical destiny now: The coronavirus is the way to redemption

The path to redemption is paved for those who prepare. Here are the instructions.

Everything happening outside is a part of a process we will go through inside.

The Song of Redemption in chapter 26 ends with: “Go my people into your rooms, close your door and hide yourself for a while, until the wrath passes.”

In this powerful and encouraging song Isaiah lays out the process of transitioning from the old world to a new world and a new global consciousness.

The prophets of Israel gave us the path toward redemption. A new world is coming. Now is the time to prepare.