The coronavirus crisis: Confronting our isolation, reaching out with kindness

The connections between the assembly of the nation to build the Tabernacle, and our isolation in the grip of the coronavirus crisis.

This week the book of Exodus is concluded with the reading of double Torah portions, Vayakhel and Pekudei.

In this week's episode of the Jerusalem Lights Podcast, our hosts Rabbi Chaim Richman and Jim long explore the connections between the assembly of the nation to build the Tabernacle, and our isolation from each other in the grip of the coronavirus crisis.

Jim and the rabbi are unplugged in this gripping broadcast, as they share penetrating and original Torah insights into this unfolding and unprecedented crises global crises.