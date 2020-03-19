Gantz agrees: Netanyahu to be PM first

Lapid, Ya'alon remain opposed to compromise allowing Netanyahu to remain in power under unity deal, could break up Blue and White party.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz has agreed to a unity government in which Binyamin Netanyahu will serve as prime minister first.

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi reportedly supports the compromise, but party leaders Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya'alon are opposed to any deal which would allow Netanyahu to remain in office. The dispute could lead to the breakup of the Blue and White party.

Meanwhile, the war of words between the Likud and Blue and White parties continued. The Likud strongly attacked the Blue and White Party for seeking to create a minority government which would be dependent on outside support from the Joint Arab List.

"While the prime minister is fighting the coronavirus around the clock, Blue and White are engrossed in petty deals that erode democracy in an unprecedented manner," the Likud party stated.

"They have never decided on the Knesset arrangements committee without consent. For the first time in the history of Blue and White, the majority i are leaning on terror supporters and want to rape the committee. With the joint support of Balad, they intend to pass anti-democratic laws that will prevent Prime Minister Netanyahu, the captain on board during the corona storm, to run for prime minister. No such anti-democratic law exists even in Iran. This is systemic madness.

"Instead of the petty dealings of Blue and White, the Speaker of the Knesset made a fair proposal to hold elections for the Knesset committees this Monday. Blue and White will receive the Corona Commission and the Foreign and Security Committee, and we will receive the Finance Committee. This is the way forward. Everyone comes together under the banner and stops the false accusations against us,' the Likud added.'