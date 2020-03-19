Netanyahu makes good on promise to Judea and Samaria communities

The young community of Nofei Nehemiah was connected to the national electricity grid on Sunday, three weeks after Prime Minister Netanyahu approved attaching the outposts to electricity and water infrastructure.

Head of Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan, chairman of the Nofei Nehemiah community, Barak Farkash, and Ariel area electricity company head, Eyal Hershleg were on hand for the event.

Nofei Nehemiah chairman Barak Farkash said: "We are very excited, beyond the individual delight of Nofei Nehemiah, there is a general elation of the young community here. This is an important and groundbreaking move that hasn't taken place for a while in Judea and Samaria. We are happy to be the first groundbreakers."

"We are pleased that despite the [current crisis], the State of Israel, Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Defense and electricity company are working hard to ensure that the young residents of these communities are able to, during these long hours, when the whole family is home, connect to electricity, and provide the necessary infrastructure for residents of the 21st century," Dagan said.

Dagan added: "Nothing is more ethical than the decision to connect the young communities to electricity. It is the correction of a 16-year injustice as a result of the Talia Sasson report that has hurt more than 10,000 Israeli citizens. I am excited to pick up the switch and connect the electricity to an Israeli community that has been around for 18 years. We expect the same decision to be made regarding the other young communities, including the Gilead Farms."