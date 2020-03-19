Number of coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 529

Six infections are defined as serious, 13 moderate, and 498 are light. Twelve patients in Israel have already recovered.

So far, 529 people in Israel have been infected with Covid-19, according to updated data released by the Ministry of Health this morning, Thursday.

Six infections are defined as serious, 13 moderate, and 498 are light. Twelve patients in Israel have already recovered from the disease.

279 of those infected are hospitalized. 86 of the patients are in "home care", 36 are being treated at the hotel, and it has not been decided what the treatment format of 116 of the patients will be.

Meanwhile, Ichilov Hospital was informed this morning that a doctor who works at the hospital and was also hospitalized there had recovered from the virus. He had been infected while on vacation in Italy.

The morning after two corona tests came out negative, the doctor was released from hospitalization and said, "The treatment by the staff at Ichilov that treats coronavirus patients was amazing."

"I received personal care at the highest level and felt a genuine concern and a genuine desire to make things easier and really treat from the bottom of their hearts. Now I am returning to the hospital to treat patients," he added.