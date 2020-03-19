PM Netanyahu met with Arab doctors to encourage compliance with Health Min. guidelines

Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with senior doctors from the Arab sector and asks for their help to combat coronavirus in their communities.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with senior doctors from the Arab sector on Wednesday night to discuss efforts to raise awareness of the spread of coronavirus among the Arabic-speaking population, and to encourage compliance with the guidelines set down by the government. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The doctors updated the prime minister on action already being taken in the Arab sector to combat coronavirus, and emphasized, in an statement in Arabic addressed to Arab citizens, that the Arab public in the State of Israel must adhere strictly to the Ministry of Health's guidelines.

Netanyahu also addressed the Arab sector and made a similar appeal. “Unfortunately, there is not enough adherence to the guidelines in the Arab sector. This is a problem that exists in all sectors, but particularly in the smaller villages, and we are doing our best to address this as quickly as possible.”

The prime minister added that, “This is a virus that attacks everyone, irrespective of religion or sector. All citizens must assume responsibility for curbing the spread of the epidemic, with strict discipline. Even if the government takes all the steps necessary, it won’t help if the general public does not respond in kind. And the first people to suffer from lack of adherence to the guidelines are the members of one’s own family.”

Netanyahu noted that, “The most important advice to heed is that related to personal hygiene and keeping one’s distance from others, in order to stem the transmission of the virus. We can do this if we work together, and I ask for your cooperation for the common good of all of us. Please, follow the guidelines.”