Watch: Young man is only passenger on flight from Tel Aviv to Barcelona

On Monday, Israel’s El Al Airlines canceled the flight that an Argentine named Ilan was planning to take from Tel Aviv to Barcelona. So he looked for another one.

Despite the near-total shutdown of Ben Gurion Airport because of Israel’s strict coronavirus-induced travel restrictions, the 21-year-old found an option through Norwegian Air International (it’s actually an Irish subsidiary of Norwegian Air Shuttle, Norway’s largest airline).

Ilan waited on board the plane for other passengers to arrive — but no one did. He was the sole flyer, and he documented the moment.

The story was first reported by Semanario Aurora in Israel.

The flight, which lands in Barcelona’s El Prat Airport, is still an option for travelers looking to leave Israel for Spain.