Those returning from Chabad headquarters to be taken to 'coronavirus hotels'

Following assessments and consultations held throughout the day on Wednesday at the Ministry of Health, it was decided that those returning to Israel from Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights will not be permitted to travel to their homes for isolation, but would be transported directly from the plane to isolation in one of the "coronavirus hotels" that have been prepared around the country.

According to the Chabad.info website, the Health Ministry has held over the past 24 hours assessments regarding the return of the men from 770 to Israel together with Chabad rabbis and Chabad leaders in Israel, as well as with Badatz Crown Heights and the management of the yeshiva in 770.

At the conclusion of the assessment, and given that the coronavirus outbreak in New York is so high, the Health Ministry decided that all men returning from Crown Heights would not be allowed to travel to their home for isolation, but would be transferred to one of the buildings prepared by the Health Ministry and the Home Front Command, where they would stay in isolation in separate rooms for two weeks.

Earlier it was decided to close the Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters in New York following the spread of the coronavirus, and after many residents of Crown Heights became infected with the deadly virus.

With the deterioration of the situation in the neighborhood as more and more cases of coronavirus patients are discovered, the neighborhood rabbis decided on the drastic step that has never been taken before, to avoid danger to life.