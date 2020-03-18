President Rivlin to Abbas: Cooperation is vital

President speaks with PA chairman about corona crisis and its effects on the region.

President Reuven Rivlin today, Wednesday, spoke with Mahmoud Abbas, chairman of the Palestinian Authority, in light of the coronavirus crisis and its effects on the region.

The president said that “The world is dealing with a crisis that does not distinguish between people or where they live,” adding “the cooperation between us is vital to ensure the health of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

The president added that “our ability to work together in times of crisis is also testament to our ability to work together in the future for the good of us all.”

Earlier today, the president spoke with the relevant authorities at the Ministry of Finance and the security establishment about coordination in the fields of health, medical training and transfer of equipment. The president stressed in his call with Abbas that he is constantly updated on the issue and is ready to help with any coordination required.