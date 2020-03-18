As part of efforts to fight coronavirus, Palestinian Authority bans residents from crossing 1949 armistice line, even for work purposes.

Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mohammad Shtayyeh announced that the PA will allow those who work in pre-1967 Israel three days to settle their business affairs, Wafa reported.

At the end of the three days, no one will be allowed to cross the 1949 armistice line, which separates the areas under PA control from the majority of those under Israeli control, into the "inland" areas.

Shtayyeh also requested that those employees who work in Israeli-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria not attend work, in order to preserve their health, that of their families, and that of the "Palestinian nation." He noted that there have been several cases of coronavirus in Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria.

Shtayyeh also placed the full responsibility for the health of Jerusalem's Arabs on Israel, demanding that Israel take every precaution to ensure their health.

He added that the PA is cooperating with both Egypt and Jordan regarding border closures, and there is no passage between the areas other than merchandise and humanitarian cases.