Another Blue and White MK opposes minority government

MK Omer Yankelevitch, a member of the Blue and White faction on behalf of Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience party, opposes the establishment of a left-wing minority government that will rely on the votes of the members of the Arab Joint List party.

According to a report on Tuesday on Channel 12 News, Yankelevitch announced her position to Gantz, joining MKs Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel, who are members of the Blue and White faction on behalf of Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem party.

However, according to the report, officials in Blue and White believe that, unlike Hauser and Hendel, Yankelevitch will vote according to faction discipline on this matter.

Meanwhile, close associates of Hauser and Hendel have made it clear over the past few days that should Gantz bring before the Knesset a government led by him which is supported by the votes of the Joint List, they will vote against it and will not abstain or be absent during the vote.

The message means that as of today, Benny Gantz will not be able to form a minority government supported by members of the Joint List.