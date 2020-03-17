Israeli ambassador to Germany infected with coronavirus disease

Jeremy Issacharoff and deputy diagnosed positive for COVID-19; embassy closed and site isolated.

Israeli Ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff has contracted the coronavirus disease.

Also Deputy Ambassador Aaron Sagi was diagnosed as being infected.

Following the diagnoses, the embassy was closed and all employees at the site were placed in isolation.

Germany has 8,616 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 23 deaths and 67 recovered.

In Israel, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett approved calling up 2,500 additional IDF reserve personnel to aid the medical establishment in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. The Health Ministry announced Tuesday afternoon that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel had risen to 324.