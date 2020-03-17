Worldwide Catholic Church leader calls to keep Sabbath

Supreme Pontiff, Bishop of Rome, and leader of the worldwide Catholic Church His Holiness Pope Francis has called on believers to keep the Sabbath as "the Jews followed and still observe."

"We live with the accelerator down from morning to night," Francis said. "This ruins mental health, spiritual health, and physical health. More so: it affects and destroys the family, and therefore society. 'On the seventh day, He rested.' What the Jews followed and still observe, was to consider the Sabbath as holy. On Saturday you rest. One day of the week, that's the least! Out of gratitude, to worship God, to spend time with the family, to play, to do all these things. We are not machines!"

Roman Catholics believe the sitting Pope to be the "Vicar of Christ," or the "earthly representative of Christ," enjoying Papal infallibility.

Papal infallibility is a dogma of the Catholic Church that states that, in virtue of the promise of Jesus to Peter, the Pope is preserved from the possibility of error "when, in the exercise of his office as shepherd and teacher of all Christians, in virtue of his supreme apostolic authority, he defines a doctrine concerning faith or morals to be held by the whole Church."

However, many Catholics charge that Pope Francis has departed from church doctrine, even accusing him of Marxism. "Like Bernie Sanders, the pope is a socialist," wrote William Kilpatrick in Crisis Magazine. "He has had many unkind words about capitalism ('the dung of the devil'), but no corresponding criticism of socialism. Like Sanders, his ideas about economics were shaped by Marxist thinkers and activists. And just as Sanders and other socialist Democrats are moving the Democratic Party leftward, so also Pope Francis is attempting to move the Church in the same direction."

Infallibility is, according to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, "more than a simple, de facto absence of error. It is a positive perfection, ruling out the possibility of error."