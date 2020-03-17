Bennett calls up 2,500 reservists to deal with coronavirus

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday approved calling up 2,500 additional reserve personnel to the IDF, with the aim of aiding the medical establishment in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

This is an extension of a previous permission Bennett gave to the IDF to raise two thousand reserve personnel.

Earlier, Bennett visited the first coronavirus recovery hotel at the Dan Panorama Hotel in Tel Aviv.

Bennett said: "We have a huge goal that as many carriers as possible will come here. These hotels will be an island of pleasantness, relaxation, and a home to the light coronavirus carriers in coming months.

"We took on the task on Saturday and now, Tuesday noon, we're operational. I want to say a big thank you to the Home Front Command, the Defense Ministry, the Defense Ministry Director General, the Health Ministry Director General, and all those involved in the job. The business works and is well-managed."