Public transportation to be halted on nights, weekends

No buses, trains to operate after 8 PM or from Thursday night until Sunday morning.

The Director of the National Transportation Authority, Amir Asraf, ordered the cessation of public transportation at night due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tonight the new edict will take effect at 10 PM. Beginning tomorrow night all public transportation will cease operations at 8 PM.

In addition, public transportation will not run over the weekend. No buses or trains will run from 8 PM on Thursday night until Sunday morning.

Public transport will continue during the day on weekdays and will continue to operate in vital locations including employment centers, supermarkets and shopping centers, health funds and hospitals. The Transportation Ministry professionals, under the direction of the Health Ministry, decided to stop public transport to non-essential places, including educational institutions.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich said: "What is in front of us is the health of Israeli citizens and maintaining maximum functional continuity for the economy, according to the current circumstances. Addressing the citizens of Israel, I understand the difficulties they face, we are on critical days. Please, avoid traveling on public transportation and observe the Health Ministry guidelines."