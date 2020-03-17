Memorial Day observances to be held without audiences

Ceremonies in the 52 military cemeteries across the country will be canceled, in there place will be a 'candle guard' with Kaddish.

DM Naftali Bennett on Tuesday made a number of decisions about Memorial Day ceremonies in Israel this year in light of the spread of the coronavirus.

Due to the coronavirus crisis Bennett has decided that observances for fallen soldiers, members of pre-state militias and terror victims will be held at the Western Wall plaza on the eve of Memorial Day and at Mount Herzl on Memorial Day but without audience and will be broadcast live via the media.

In addition, local ceremonies in the 52 military cemeteries across the country will be canceled in their usual form and in their place a "candle guard" of Israel Defense Forces soldiers, which will stand alongside a commemorative flame, a salute by a commander and military cantor with the reciting of Kaddish.