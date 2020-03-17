'Go into isolation, come out with a unity government'

Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz to come together in one room and not leave until an agreement is established to establish a unity government.

"It's an emergency," Dagan said. ''A time when citizens of the State of Israel expect to see their leaders take initiative.”

"I call on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and to MK Benny Gantz, come together this morning into isolation, in one room, and come out with an agreement on a unity government now, within a few days or at maximum within 14 days."

Dagan attacked Benny Gantz's intention to form a minority government with the help of Arab parties. "The deadly combination of the coronavirus epidemic with a government that relies on a party of terrorist-supporters, with increasing hatred within the people, could be fatal to the State of Israel at this time.”

"What’s needed is an emergency government, a unity government, any arrangement acceptable to both of you, provided that you establish a good government that contributes to the unity of the people. I know both of you personally - both of you set the good of the country before your eyes. Now is time to exhibit leadership and finish the exhausting negotiations that have been going on for a year already," he added.