Canada closes its borders

Prime Minister Trudeau announces new rules barring non-citizens from entering Canada in response to coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would close its borders to non-citizens in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau said that as the virus spreads across the world, Canada would have to take “increasingly aggressive steps” to protect its citizens' health.

Under the new rules, non-citizens will no longer be allowed to enter Canada. The restrictions will not apply to American citizens, diplomats, or the immediate family of Canadian citizens.

Trudeau has been in self-quarantine since his wife Sofie tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

