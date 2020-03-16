Yaakov Hagoel urges governments to fight anti-Semitism 'like the other viruses'

Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel, responded Monday to anti-Semitic graffiti inscribed on the face of Jewish candidates posters for the French editions.

"The many anti-Semitic and racist inscriptions on the posters of candidates of Jewish origin in France deserve sweeping condemnation," he said.

"These demonstrations of hate are outrageous and unacceptable. I am very concerned about the continued hatred of French and European society as a whole."



"Like the other viruses, governments, education professionals and law enforcement authorities must fight against anti-Semitism, defend democracy and find a cure for this malignant disease: anti-Semitism.



"I strengthen the hands to our Jewish brothers and sisters living in France and, after all, urge them to continue to raise their heads with Jewish pride."

