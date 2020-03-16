Arab MK: 'Very low chance of minority government'

MK Shihadeh says chance of minority government 'very low,' Joint Arab List will have 'difficult' time supporting gov't with Yisrael Beytenu.

MK Mtanes Shihadeh, who heads the Joint Arab List's Balad faction, on Monday morning spoke with 103 FM Radio about the possibility that Blue and White's MK Benny Gantz would succeed in forming a minority government.

"Our stance was that the Joint Arab List should not recommend [anyone for prime minister], and we tried to convince our partners, but at the end of the day they reached a decision, and we honored the decision of the majority," Shihadeh said.

"We raised our concerns that at the end of the day, they would use our recommendation to form a unity government, but there were other considerations, because we do want to replace [Prime Minister] Netanyahu."

Sixty-one MKs, including from the Joint Arab List, recommended Gantz for prime minister. As a result, President Reuven Rivlin is expected to tap Gantz to form a coalition.

"It'll be very difficult for the Joint Arab List to support a government which includes Yisrael Beytenu," he emphasized, noting that the chance a minority government would be formed is "very low."

He added that he and his colleagues intend to vote against Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein when the next Knesset Speaker is voted on.