Old City walls lit with colors of Italian flag in show of solidarity with Italian people over coronavirus crisis.

The walls of the Old City of Jerusalem were lit Sunday evening in the colors of the Italian flag in a show of solidarity with the people of Italy during the crisis over the coronavirus.

“Italy, Jerusalem stands with you,” said Jerusaken Nayor Moshe Leon. “I wish all those suffering from coronavirus in Italy, in Israel, and all over the world a swift and full recovery.”

Italy has placed itself under total lockdown in response to the coronavirus outbreak. 368 people in Italy have died in the last day as a result of the coronavirus. As a result, the death toll from the virus in Italy rose to 1,809 people. In addition, the number of infections in the country increased to 24,747 people.