'Corona wedding' at leading religious-Zionist yeshiva

The bride and groom did not give up on the wedding ceremony and held it in the courtyard of the Jerusalem Mercaz Harav Yeshiva.

Yaron and Anava did not forego their wedding ceremony and found an original way to allow close family members to participate while respecting restrictions imposed by the Health Ministry.

Family members observed the ceremony from the yeshiva's balconies, maintaining a two-meter distance as fellow yeshiva students danced on the remaining balconies, rejoicing with the newlyweds.

The wedding ceremoney was performed by Merkaz Yeshiva head Rabbi Yaakov Shapira.

The Ministry announced it would be limiting gatherings to a maximum of 10 individuals while Prime Minister Netanyahu said the country would use digital tracking similar to the methods previously used in China and South Korea to track virus carriers in an attempt to curb its spread.





