Iran: Two Jews have died of the coronavirus

According to officials involved in matters pertaining to the Jewish community in Iran, two elderly Jews died of the coronavirus in Tehran last week. The funeral of one of the deceased was already held in a small quarry in the capital city.

Last week, the Jewish community reported that some of its members had gotten infected with the virus, and asked Jews worldwide to pray for their complete recovery.

In light of the virus's spread in the Islamic Republic, the Tehran High Court, Iran's highest judicial council imposed a ban on community weddings and ceremonies.

Additionally, due to pikuach nefesh (halachic principle that saving one's life overrides every other commandment) it was decided that Iran's Jews would carry out prayer services at home and all Torah classes delivered daily in synagogues across the nation would be broadcast live to home viewers.