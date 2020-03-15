Netanyahu, advisers tested for coronavirus

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and several of his closest advisers underwent a test for the novel coronavirus Sunday.

The tests were carried out in accordance with directives from the Prime Minister’s Office Deputy Director General for Security and Emergencies. According to a statement by the Government Press Office, neither the prime minister nor any of his advisers have displayed any symptoms of the disease.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose to 200 Sunday morning. According to the Health Ministry, 2 of those infected are in serious condition, 11 are in moderate condition, 178 are in light condition and 4 have recovered from the virus and were released to their homes.

Of those infected with the virus, 157 are hospitalized, 5 are on the way to hospitalization, 34 are being treated at home, and 4, as mentioned, recovered and were released.

The highest number of patients is at Sheba hospital in Tel Hashomer, 27, while there are 24 at Hasharon hospital and 15 at Meir hospital in Kfar Saba, and 1 more is on the way.