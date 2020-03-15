5,000 shekel fines for violating isolation orders

The government approved on Sunday a series of emergency regulations initiated by Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan to deal with the coronavirus and protect public health.

As part of the approved regulations, Israeli police and local authority inspectors will be able to impose administrative fines on violators of isolation orders and those who have improved the restriction orders issued by the Health Ministry, with the aim of preventing the spread of the virus and the infection of the population.

A fine of NIS 5,000 will be imposed for breaching the isolation obligation; For a breach of the duty of reporting to the Health Ministry on entering the isolation or returning from a state requiring isolation, a fine of NIS 3,000 will be imposed; A fine of NIS 5,000 will be recorded for violating a police officer's order for a dispersal of a gathering with violates the ministry's orders.

In addition, regulations aimed at preventing the coronavirus from spreading into prisons have been approved, with the aim of protecting the population of prisoners and detainees more exposed to the virus from being densely packed in a closed facility.

Under the new regulations, hearings on the extension of detentions will take place without the physical presence of the detainees, and will be conducted by technological means such as a video call or a telephone video call. In addition, visits to prisoners and detainees were restricted, including limiting attorneys' entry into the prison facilities. During the Emergency Regulations application period, a consultation with an attorney will be conducted through telephone calls.

According to Minister Erden: "In order to stop the spread of the coronavirus and protect public health, we must constantly initiate and change the routine pattern of internal security bodies and through our initiatives we can win this fateful campaign."