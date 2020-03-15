Bennett authorizes IDF to call up reserves

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday signed an order authorizing the IDF to call up 2,000 reserve soldiers in order to strengthen the Home Front Command.

The order is intended to allow the IDF to deal with the tasks that will probably be entrusted to it in dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that the number of coronavirus patients in Israel has risen to 200. It was also reported that among the infected, 178 were in light condition, 11 in moderate condition, 2 in serious condition, and 4 had recovered and were released to their homes.

Meanwhile, the Waqf decided to close down the option for prayer inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque for fear of the spread of the coronavirus. Prayers will be held exclusively in the mosque courtyard. In addition, the Dome of the Rock will also be closed for prayer.