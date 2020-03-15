Netanyahu: In unity gov't, I'll continue as PM for next 2 years

PM describes plan he proposes for emergency unity government in light of the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu this morning again referred to a unity government, which he is seeking to establish in light of the coronavirus disease crisis.

"Faced with the global and national emergencies, we must unite forces and establish a strong and stable government that can pass a budget and make tough decisions.

"In this unity government, I will continue to serve as Prime Minister for the next two years, and during this time Benny Gantz will serve as Deputy Prime Minister with the same equal division of ministers and the same rules for government.

"In two years, Gantz will take up the post of prime minister and the government will serve four years. I call on Benny Gantz to meet with me and at the same time have a meeting between the negotiating teams to form a government.

"I call on Amir Peretz and Avigdor Liberman to show responsibility and to join any government we establish. The State of Israel needs it. The people of Israel expect it."