Number of coronavirus infections in Israel rises to 200

The number of coronavirus infections in the State of Israel as of Sunday morning at 8:00 am has risen to two hundred, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the Ministry of Health, 2 of those infected are in serious condition, 11 are in moderate condition, 178 are in light condition and 4 have recovered from the virus and were released to their homes.

Of those infected with the virus, 157 are hospitalized, 5 are on the way to hospitalization, 34 are being treated at home, and 4, as mentioned, recovered and were released.

The highest number of patients is at Sheba hospital in Tel Hashomer, 27, while there are 24 at Hasharon hospital and 15 at Meir hospital in Kfar Saba, and 1 more is on the way.