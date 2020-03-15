These are the decisions regarding public transportation

Transportation Min. Smotrich urges: 'Only make important trips,' says 'passengers will only be able to pay with Rav Kav cards.'

After a lengthy discussion with professionals regarding the coronavirus crisis, the Israeli government has announced new guidelines to limit coronavirus exposure risk on public transportation.

"In order to preserve the routines of Israeli civilians, public transportation is continuing to function. Maps will be updated according to demand," Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a statement.

"We call on the public to reduce traveling and use public transportation only for important trips.

"From Tuesday, it will not be possible to pay in cash or purchase a Rav Kav card from the driver. Payment will be only by passing the Rav Kav on the machine, in order to minimize as much as possible the contact between driver and passengers."

Regarding licensing, Smotrich added: "There will be no practical tests. The written tests and refresher courses will take place in classes of up to 10 participants. Licensing offices will continue to remain open to those who have a pre-scheduled appointment, and will attempt to manage the appointments so that there are no more than ten people waiting at the branch at a given time."

"We are continuously assessing the situation, and we will provide updates of any changes."