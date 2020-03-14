Liberman: Form an emergency government immediately

Yisrael Beytenu chair says his party will support government made of Likud, Blue and White, even from the outside.

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Saturday night called for the formation of an "emergency government made up of the Likud and Blue and White only, which will handle only the coronavirus crisis."

In a tweet, Liberman wrote that "his support of the government is certain, even if he is not part of it. Yisrael Beytenu will stand at the government's side in everything necessary to battle the coronavirus."

Meanwhile, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) said that the Knesset's swearing-in ceremony will be held on Monday as scheduled.

"This Monday, Knesset members will be sworn in and the 23rd Knesset will officially begin," he said.

"The importance of parliamentary supervision during a crisis is obvious, and this is the main purpose of the elected offices. Regarding how the swearing-in will operate, this will be decided after an additional assessment of the situation, which I will hold tomorrow with the various professionals."