Nasrallah: The biggest liar about coronavirus is Trump

Hezbollah leader says that if Trump is serious about helping Iran confront coronavirus, he must lift the sanctions.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday called for unity in the fight against coronavirus, while also attacking US President Donald Trump for suggesting that Iran was hiding the number of cases of the virus in the country.

"We need to see ourselves as bing in the midst of battle, in Lebanon and throughout the region," said Nasrallah, according to Channel 12 News. He added that "the war against the virus is a global war."

He then blasted Trump and said, "If Trump is serious about helping Iran confront the coronavirus, the US should remove the sanctions against Iran."

"Anyone who blames Hezbollah for trying to hide the number of cases of coronavirus is a liar," Nasrallah continued. "Trump tried to mitigate the issue, saying it is not an emergency and even less than a regular flu. After that, the governor of Ohio admitted that the United States may have 100,000 people infected. So the biggest liar about coronavirus is Donald Trump, and now Secretary of State Pompeo shamelessly claims that Iran is hiding the number of infections in its country."

"If Trump is serious about helping Iran confront the coronavirus, the US should remove its sanctions against Iran - otherwise this is another American hypocrisy," charged the Hezbollah leader.

"The most important thing is to prevent the death of humans as a result of infection from coronavirus. We must not take advantage of the fight against the virus for political gain, profits, etc. We must approach this fight against the virus with unity just as we fought political, military difficulties, just as they fought to liberate our land and protect our state,” Nasrallah concluded.

