Israel sends coronavirus test kits to Gaza

Following the directive of Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) headed by Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun, on Friday transferred approximately 200 coronavirus test kits to the Gaza Strip through the Erez crossing.

This is part of a series of efforts that the unit has been promoting over the past month to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Palestinian Authority and to prevent an outbreak in the Gaza Strip.

Gen. Abu Rukun said, "Viruses and diseases have no boundaries - and therefore preventing the spread of the coronavirus in the Gaza Strip and eradicating its outbreak in the territories of Judea and Samaria are of prime Israeli interest. An outbreak of this kind could jeopardize the health of the people of Israel.”

COGAT said it would, along with the Ministry of Health, continue efforts to assist the PA in curbing the spread of the virus in Judea and Samaria, out of Israeli interest and humanitarian thinking.

