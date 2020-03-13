Poll: Most Israelis oppose minority government with Joint Arab List

A new poll by Israel Hayom showed that the majority of Israelis prefer to see Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu remain premier, and not MK Benny Gantz (Blue and White).

The poll, conducted by Maagar Mochot and Yitzhak Katz, showed that 47% of Israelis believe Netanyahu is the best man for the job, compared to 36% who say Gantz is. Another 17% were not sure.

When asked which government they prefer to see formed, 31% said they want a unity government including Likud, Blue and White, and other parties from both the right and left, while 26% said they want a narrow right-wing government, 17% said they want a government with just Likud and Blue and White, 17% said they want a minority government with the Joint Arab List, and 9% said they did not know.

In addition, 40% of Israelis said they believe the only way to solve the political deadlock is to hold fourth elections. Another 19% said that a right-wing government should be formed, while 13% said a unity government should be formed, 9% said a minority government should be formed, and 19% said they did not know.

The poll also asked what Blue and White MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser, who have come out in opposition to a minority government, should do if such a government is formed. Forty percent of respondents said the two should remain part of their party and vote against the formation of such a government, while 23% said they should remain in their party and support the party's stance. Another 23% said the two should resign, while 15% said they did not know.