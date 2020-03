Terrorists open fire at Israeli vehicle near Hadoar junction in Binyamin region. Security forces searching the area.

The vehicle which was fired at

Terrorists opened fire at an Israeli vehicle near Hadoar junction in the Talmonim bloc of the Binyamin region on Thursday night.

No one was injured.

The driver, a resident of the western Binyamin region, continued driving toward the community of Na'ale, where he reported the incident to the IDF and police.

At least 9 bullets were fired at the vehicle, causing it damage.

Security forces are searching the area in an attempt to locate the terrorists.





