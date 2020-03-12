Arab 'martyrs' campaigning against Israel

The PA and human rights orgs are helping parents of Hamas 'martyrs' campaign for international support.

The families of terrorists whose bodies are held by Israel have launched a new media and legal campaign in an attempt to raise the issue of returning the remains to the international agenda and prosecute Israeli leadership.

Hamas newspaper Falestin reported that the father of Bahaa Aliyan, a Hamas terrorist responsible for a 2015 Jerusalem bus attack in which two Jews were murdered – one of them a 60 year-old man and 10 wounded said that the martyrs' families are working in coordination with human rights groups to pressure Israel to return their children's bodies.

According to Aliyan, who represents the families of "martyrs" whose bodies are held by Israel, the PA Ministry of Justice raised the issue before the ICC to legally address Israel's "crimes" and "racism".

Aliyan also said that since the "Al-Quds" or "Knife Intifada" of October 2015, Israel has held 52 bodies of Arab terrorists. In the near future, representatives of the "martyrs'" families are expected to travel abroad accompanied by legal advisors in an attempt to influence the international community.