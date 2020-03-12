Ya'alon justifies breaking campaign promise

Former Defense Minister Ya'alon attempted to justify decision to break campaign promise not to sit with Joint List.

MK Moshe Ya'alon came on Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) to explain his decision to break a campaign promise to desist from forming a government with the support of the Joint List that he, himself, has attacked in recent years.

"Any government that would prevent [Prime Minister] Netanyahu from remaining in office [would be worth it]," he told [host] Ilana Dayan. "We have not given up on the attempt to form a minority government," the former Defense Minister said.

Ya'alon also said the right should not rejoice in the divisions within the Blue and White camp and that the party remained unified in terms of its plan of action to first [make sure] the President appoints MK Benny Gantz to form a coalition and then "set up any government that will unseat Netanyahu."

"Election results place a dilemma before us: what election promises to violate. In this situation, removing Netanyahu [from office] is the top priority. We have no choice but to accept support from the Joint List."

"We said that the Joint List would not be included in the government. It will not affect the political and security sphere, only the civilian" concluded Ya'alon.