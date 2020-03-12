Israeli-Arab high school holds 'Palestine Day,' wipes Israel off the map

Shfar'am high school once awarded by Education Ministry holds 'Palestine Day' featuring PLO flags, maps of 'Palestine' in place of Israel.

A high school in the Israeli-Arab city of Shfar'am held a "Heritage Day for the Palestinian People" this week that wiped Israel off the map, the Makor Rishon newspaper reported.

Organized by El Oskopia, a Christian high school that receives funding from Israel's Education Ministry, the event included a "heritage room" filled with Palestine Liberation Organization flags and maps of "Palestine" in place of Israel.

Also included in the event were drawings of "Handala," the famous symbol of Palestinian defiance created by Palestinian cartoonist Naji al-Ali.

According to Makor Rishon, the event was attended by political activists from the Balad party, a faction of the Joint Arab List that opposes the Jewish character of the State of Israel.

In 2017, El Oskopia was selected as one of the Education Ministry's most "outstanding high schools."

The Zionist watchdog Im Tirtzu called on the Education Ministry to take immediate action.

“It is inconceivable that an Israeli high school under the supervision of the Education Ministry is brainwashing its students into thinking that they are Palestinians and must hate Israel, said Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg.

"This phenomenon in which Arab youth are being brainwashed to oppose the very country that they live in must end,” added Peleg. "We are calling on the Education Ministry to immediately take action."

In response, the Education Ministry announced that it was investigating the matter.