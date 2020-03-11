Sovereignty Youth bring Purim gifts to MKs Hendel, Hauser

Youths from the Sovereignty Movement again visited residences of Blue and White MKs Hendel and Hauser, offering support and holiday wishes.

Representatives of the Sovereignty Youth Movement arrived at the residences of Knesset members Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser, handing out mishlochei manot (Purim care packages) in appreciation of the MKs' resilience in light of the Blue and White party's reported plans to create a minority government alongside the Arab Joint List.

At MK Hauser's house, the organization's representatives Eitan and Maayan Seri were told that Hauser's family would not be able to accept the package, presumably so that it wouldn't appear as if they were receiving a gift, but appreciation and gratitude were expressed for the initiative.

When it became clear that Hauser's family members were unwilling to accept the package, Eitan clarified the purpose of his arrival: "We have come to show support for [MK Zvi] Hauser for his stance on protecting the State and Land of Israel" and wished the MK's family a happy Purim.

Ruth Messinger of Mevo Horon and Noah Cohen of Jerusalem arrived at Knesset Member Yoaz Hendel's residence in Moshav Nes Harim and also delivered a care package, saying: "We wanted to extend our wishes for a happy Purim and offer our support on your firm [defense] of the State and Land of Israel."

Hendel himself was not present at that time of the visit, and the package was left at the entrance to the house. The Sovereignty Movement emphasizes its appreciation to the Blue and White Knesset Members in light of harsh political pressure coupled with threats from within the faction as well as various media representatives and party supporters.